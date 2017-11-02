A dictionary publisher’s pronouncement of one of President Donald Trump’s favorite terms as its “Word of the Year” is confusing people online.
The British-based Collins English Dictionary announced Thursday that “fake news,” the term Trump last week inaccurately suggested he’d coined himself, is one of prominence in 2017.
It defined “fake news” as meaning “false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting” ― and said its use has soared by 365 percent since last year.
Trump’s regular use of the term to dismiss critical news reports about his administration contributed to its rise in popularity, Collins noted.
But tweeters have been quick to call out the publisher’s choice, due to the fact that the “word” actually consists of two words ― and so is therefore really a “term.”
Antifa, cuffing season, echo chamber, fidget spinner, gender-fluid, gig economy, Insta, unicorn and Corbynmania also featured on the shortlist for the year.
“Much of this year’s list” was “definitely politically charged,” said Collins’ head of language content, Helen Newstead, via a statement.
“‘Fake news’, either as a statement of fact or as an accusation, has been inescapable this year, contributing to the undermining of society’s trust in news reporting,” she added. “Given the term’s ubiquity and its regular usage by President Trump, it is clear that Collins’s word of the year is very real news.”
