Tweeters gleefully mocked the president on Wednesday over his choice of words while discussing an immigration plan to deal with young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

BREAKING: Trump says immigration plan will let protections for younger immigrants "morph into" citizenship in 10-12 years.

Trump suggested that the plan would allow protections for “Dreamers” to “morph into” citizenship “over a period of 10 to 12 years.” Those comments sparked suggestions that Trump had been watching the “Power Rangers” superhero franchise. Perhaps during his executive time?: