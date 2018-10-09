Don’t expect this scene to play out again anytime soon, given President Donald Trump’s bad blood with Taylor Swift.

In a newly resurfaced video that first lady Melania Trump originally shared to Facebook in 2014, Trump, then a reality television star, listens to Swift’s hit record “Blank Space” on a car stereo while driving his wife and son Barron around:

“Fun night with my two boys DJT & BWT,” Melania Trump, who appeared to be filming from the rear seat, captioned the clip.

The old video went viral Tuesday after singer-songwriter Swift broke her political silence and berated Tennessee’s GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, in a weekend Instagram post.

Swift said she could not “vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for all Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.” She also declared her vote for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

Trump, who has previously called Swift “terrific,” reportedly responded Monday by telling journalists he now liked her “25 percent” less.