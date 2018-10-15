Donald Trump Denies Making $1 Million Charity Pledge Tied To Elizabeth Warren DNA Test

Another day, another broken promise from President Donald Trump.

Trump said in July that he would donate $1 million to any charity selected by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) if she took a DNA test proving she had a Native American ancestor. (Here he is saying that on video.)

Warren did just that on Monday, releasing the results of a test that “strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor” six to 10 generations ago. Her charity of choice: the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, a nonprofit that seeks to protect native women from domestic violence.

Instead of making good on the deal, however, Trump denied ever making the offer:

The president told reporters at the White House on Monday that he never offered to donate the $1 million and dismissed the test results themselves.

“Who cares?” he asked rhetorically.

If anyone should care, it’s Trump. The president has frequently mocked Warren for claiming she has an Native American ancestor and demeaningly has referred to her as “Pocahontas” ― even at an event honoring the efforts of Native Americans in World War II.