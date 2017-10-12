Jimmy Fallon 'Reveals' Donald Trump's Clapback To Eminem

President Donald Trump hasn’t responded to Eminem’s brutal takedown of him at Tuesday’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.
So on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon took it upon himself to imagine Trump’s clapback.
It involves less rapping and more, well, audio skills from Trump.
Check it out above, and watch Eminem’s blistering rap diss of the president below:
