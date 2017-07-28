COMEDY
07/28/2017 06:13 am ET

Donald Trump Gets Starring Role In Spoof ‘The Emoji Movie’ Trailer

😂😂😂😂😂
By Lee Moran

The “Late Show with Stephen Colbert gave President Donald Trump the cartoon treatment in this spoof trailer for “The Emoji Movie.”

But it didn’t imagine Trump as the character of Poop — voiced in the film by “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart, which is released Friday but has already been widely panned.

Instead, Colbert’s team dreamed up the president playing the part of a Russian Flag who is trapped inside a vending machine alongside a cookie.

Find out how his character goes down in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Movies The Emoji Movie
Donald Trump Gets Starring Role In Spoof ‘The Emoji Movie’ Trailer
CONVERSATIONS