The “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” gave President Donald Trump the cartoon treatment in this spoof trailer for “The Emoji Movie.”
But it didn’t imagine Trump as the character of Poop — voiced in the film by “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart, which is released Friday but has already been widely panned.
Instead, Colbert’s team dreamed up the president playing the part of a Russian Flag who is trapped inside a vending machine alongside a cookie.
Find out how his character goes down in the clip above.