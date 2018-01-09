Just What The Heck Is Trump Doing During His Hours And Hours Of 'Executive Time'?

President Donald Trump’s work days reportedly begin as late as 11 a.m., end by 6 p.m., and often contain hours of “executive time.”
Trump’s private schedule, which was obtained by Axios, showed “executive time” listed from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., when he was “in his residence, watching TV, making phone calls and tweeting.” He also had “executive time” periods scheduled throughout each day.
Axios reported that on one particular day, Trump had a meeting with Chief of Staff John Kelly at 11 a.m., followed by an hour of “executive time,” an hour for lunch, an hour and 15 minutes of “executive time,” a 45-minute meeting, then 15 more minutes of “executive time.”
So what’s this “executive time” really all about? People on Twitter have some theories as well as some thoughts on how they’d spend that time: