President Donald Trump has criticized the FBI for missing “all of the many signals” sent out by the suspect in Wednesday’s deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In a tweet late Saturday, Trump said the agency’s failure was “very sad” and “not acceptable.” He also suggested the agency was “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.”

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

“There is no collusion,” Trump claimed. “Get back to the basics and make us all proud!” he added.

The FBI acknowledged Friday that it had failed to act on a tip about 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.