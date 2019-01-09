POLITICS
01/09/2019 10:19 am ET Updated 10 hours ago

'Forrest Trump': Donald Trump's Latest Bonkers Typo Sends Twitter Into Tailspin

"Your brain is like a box of chocolates."
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump became a laughingstock on Twitter with yet another embarrassing typo on Wednesday morning.

This time, Trump twice wrote “forrest” instead of “forest” in a rant about the management of the wildfires that spread across California late last year:

Twitter

He later deleted the post and replaced it with this one, which corrects the misspellings:

Trump’s gaffe was inevitably picked up by Twitter users, who responded with clips of the hit 1994 movie “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks.

This story has been updated to note that Trump reposted his tweet with the misspellings fixed.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Forrest Gump
'Forrest Trump': Donald Trump's Latest Bonkers Typo Sends Twitter Into Tailspin
CONVERSATIONS