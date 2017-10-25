Donald Trump Continues To Favor Fox News Over All Other Networks

Nine months into his administration, President Donald Trump continues to give televised interviews almost exclusively to Fox News and Fox Business.

His latest interview, a sit-down with Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs airing Wednesday, continues that pattern. In recent weeks, he’s also talked to network stars Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity. According to The Hill, it will be the president’s 14th Fox interview since his inauguration.

Other networks have had much less luck booking the president.

As CNN’s Brian Stelter notes, the last televised interview Trump gave to a non-Fox host was with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — a former Fox host himself — on Oct. 7.

The president also talked to Christian Broadcasting Network’s Pat Robertson in July.

But to find a clip of the president talking to another major network, you’d have to go back to May, when Trump spoke to NBC’s Lester Holt in the wake of former FBI Director James Comey’s controversial firing.

He last appeared on CBS in early May, when he abruptly ended an interview with anchor John Dickerson. And while he granted ABC his first televised interview as president, Trump hasn’t returned to the network since.

Administration officials appear to be taking their boss’s lead. According to research by left-wing watchdog Media Matters, Trump officials and family members overwhelmingly opt to appear on Fox News over other networks, appearing on the channel’s weekday programs 78 times from August to October of this year.

Trump’s preference for Fox isn’t new — he also appeared on the network much more frequently as a candidate than he did on other networks.

But that he’s turned to Fox at an even higher rate than during the campaign may have to do with how the network has reported on his presidency.