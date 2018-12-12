Trump Uses France Terror Attack To Push For His Border Wall

President Donald Trump on Wednesday cited the terror attack in Strasbourg, France, as a reason for building his proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more,” the president pledged on Twitter, the day after a gunman opened fire at a crowded holiday street market, killing three and injuring 13.

Trump, in two Wednesday tweets arguing for his wall, failed to offer sympathy for the victims in Strasbourg or extend offers to help French authorities.

He urged House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to back his wall. On Tuesday, he publicly sparred with the two Democratic leaders over funding for his proposed wall during a White House meeting.

Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

Trump over the weekend was urged by France’s government to stay out of the country’s affairs after he shared his unsolicited opinion on Twitter of how the country should respond to demonstrations over taxes.

France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, responded by asking Trump to quit meddling in other countries’ affairs.

“We do not take domestic American politics into account and we want that to be reciprocated,” Le Drian told LCI, a French television channel. “I say this to Donald Trump and the French president says it too: leave our nation be.”

The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting was from Strasbourg, near the German border, French authorities said. He had a criminal record for incidents in Germany and Switzerland, and had been monitored by French intelligence services since 2015 because of suspected religious extremism, a senior interior ministry official said.