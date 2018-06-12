President Donald Trump said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments at the G-7 summit Saturday criticizing the U.S. were “a mistake” that will “cost him a lot of money.”

Trump slammed Trudeau, the leader of one of the United States’ closest allies, during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, hours after meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“I get into Air Force One, the television’s on, and I see a news conference being given by [Trudeau],” Trump said of leaving the G-7 summit held in Canada this weekend. “And then he talked about how they won’t be bullied. And I said, ‘What’s this all about? He didn’t do that to my face, what’s this all about?’”

He added: “I actually like Justin, you know, I think he’s good, I like him, but he shouldn’t have done that. That was a mistake. That’s going to cost him a lot of money.”

"I said ‘What’s this all about? He didn’t do that to my face, what’s this all about?’": Pres. Trump on hearing Canadian PM Trudeau's comments while watching news conference onboard Air Force One. https://t.co/BnJqoO0AmN pic.twitter.com/AjGwwiyCjR — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2018

Trudeau on Saturday pushed back against Trump’s decision to impose stiff tariffs on Canada, vowing not to be “pushed around” by the U.S.

“Canadians... stood shoulder to shoulder with American soldiers in far-off lands in conflicts from the First World War onward,” Trudeau said at a press conference Saturday, The Washington Post reported. “It’s kind of insulting... Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.” Trump quickly fired back on Twitter, calling Trudeau’s statement “very dishonest and weak” and claiming the prime minister had been “meek and mild” at the G-7 summit.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump’s behavior at the G-7 summit was criticized by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers as being antagonistic of U.S. allies. But Trump defended his actions on Tuesday.

“I have great friendships,” he told Stephanopoulos. “I have a very good relationship with [Japanese] Prime Minister [Shinzō] Abe. I have [a] great relationship with the new man who I like a lot, as you know, from Italy. He just won and you know, we had very good. And frankly really good with [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel. Really good pretty much with all of them.”

He also addressed the viral photo from the G-7 summit, in which Merkel is shown planting both hands firmly on the table as she addresses Trump, who is seated before her with his arms crossed wearing a dispassionate expression.

“That was, that was such an innocent picture,” Trump told Stephanopoulos. “You know, we put out that picture. That was put out by my people.”

“That picture was supposed to be a friendly picture,” he continued. “That was put out by us. And we were waiting for the document to come back so we could read it... You should ask Prime Minister Abe. Everybody was happy.”