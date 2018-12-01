Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.
President Donald Trump praised his Republican predecessor for inspiring generations of Americans “to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”
Trump was quoting Bush’s reference to volunteerism in his 1988 Republican National Convention speech.
However, Trump had a decidedly different view of Bush’s “thousand points of light” concept during a campaign rally in Montana back in July.
He whipped the crowd by mocking the philosophy:
“The thousand points of light, what the hell was that by the way? Thousand points of light, what did that mean, does anyone know? I know one thing, Make America Great Again we understand. Putting America first, we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? And it was put out by a Republican, wasn’t it?”
Check out the video from the 59-minute mark here:
In Mark Updegrove’s 2017 book “The Last Republicans,” Bush revealed he voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and called Trump “a blowhard.”
“This guy doesn’t know what it means to be president,” he added.
Bush later named his nonprofit organization, which is “dedicated to volunteer service,” Points of Light.