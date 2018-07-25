Tweeters are thirsting over one particular moment from the secretly recorded conversation between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

In audio recorded by Cohen in 2016 that CNN aired Tuesday night, Trump abruptly interrupted the lawyer as they discussed a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal (with whom Trump allegedly had an affair) to demand that someone “get me a Coke.”

Trump’s demand comes at the 2:30 mark below:

Full audio: Presidential candidate Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording "https://t.co/YmC0QuDqTx pic.twitter.com/fBbq7r1Lq9 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 25, 2018

Guess he didn’t have his red button handy at the time ― the one that reportedly sits on the president’s Oval Office desk to summon a White House butler with a Coke.

Trump, on the tape, then said what various accounts report as either “please” or “Liz” before returning to the matter at hand.

The tape itself has caused a political stir, showing that Cohen is escalating his break with Trump.

But many people on Twitter couldn’t resist using their new favorite catchphrase “get me a Coke” to have fun at the president’s expense:

GET ME A COKE PLEASE pic.twitter.com/PkEAa4s8C8 — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) July 25, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: GET ME A COKE — Ben Rosen (@Rosen) July 25, 2018

"GET ME A COKE" is now in the annals of American History. — Matt (@AssassianKIlla) July 25, 2018

John F. Kennedy: "Life is never easy. There is work to be done and obligations to be met — obligations to truth, to justice, and to liberty."



Barack Obama: "We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."



Donald J. Trump: "GET ME A COKE PLEASE!" — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ᴍᴏᴏʀᴇ (@JFXM) July 25, 2018

“Get me a coke please” is the new “Mom, meatloaf!” — Robert Gifford (@robjgifford) July 25, 2018

The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavour will light our country and all who serve it, & the glow from that fire can truly light the world



And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you, ask — GET ME A COKE PLEASE#CohenTapes pic.twitter.com/sLNrmY2HJw — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) July 25, 2018

“TRUMP: Get me a Coke, please!” I’m making that into a shirt #TrumpTapes — Silverlee (@SilverleeH) July 25, 2018

@JohnBerman If winning the lotto is the beginning of all sorts of problems, BRING IT ON! Then I could do a Trump and yell at the little people to "GET ME A COKE!" — JT (@armyofnone) July 25, 2018

Most shocking thing about the tape is Trump using the word “please.”



Get me a Coke PLEASE. — Xeni Jardin 👩🏼‍💻 (@xeni) July 25, 2018

They would of freaked out if Obama said, “Get me a Coke, please.” — Eric Hausmann Music (@Hausmann_Music) July 25, 2018

"Get me a coke please!" New favorite line from @realDonaldTrump — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) July 25, 2018