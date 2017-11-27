President Donald Trump hit the links again over the holiday weekend, his 81st time at a golf club during a presidency that’s just a touch over 10 months old, according to CNN.

It’s not clear how many times he’s actually played golf during those visits, as the White House has not released that information. Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump estimated that Trump played his 64th round of golf as president over the weekend.

President Barack Obama played 29 rounds of golf during his first 12 months in office, and President George W. Bush golfed seven times his first year, according to CBS News.

If Trump keeps golfing at his current rate, he will have played more than 2.5 times more than Obama, and roughly 11 times that of Bush, during their first years.

Trump’s recreational activities might not be such a hot topic, but he repeatedly slammed Obama for golfing over the years in tweets such as this one:

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

During the campaign, Trump vowed that he would be too busy working to ever play golf as president.

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done,” Trump told The Hill in 2015. “I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.”

Now, he seems to be getting a little defensive.