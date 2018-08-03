President Donald Trump was schooled on Twitter after making a geography-themed gaffe at a political rally.
Trump appeared not to know the difference between the United Kingdom, Great Britain and England during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night:
“I have great respect for the U.K., United Kingdom, great respect,” said Trump. “People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts.”
Folks online were keen to point out that Great Britain consists of England, Scotland and Wales — and the United Kingdom is made up of those three countries, plus Northern Ireland. They also noted how the country of England is most definitely still called England, despite Trump’s claim.