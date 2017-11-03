Donald Trump Wants To Weaponize Justice Department Against Hillary Clinton Yet Again

President Donald Trump kicked off his Friday by ranting about Democrats on Twitter and calling, once again, on the Justice Department to investigate his former presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.
In a flurry of tweets that cited no evidence and insulted several prominent Democrats, Trump claimed “everybody” is questioning why the FBI and Justice Department haven’t yet looked into “dishonesty going on” with Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.
Trump attempted to bolster his argument by mentioning former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile’s recent accusations that Clinton had gained control of the committee during the 2016 election well before becoming the party’s nominee.
Brazile wasn’t having it, tweeting that Trump was misquoting her.
Trump also managed to simultaneously cite and insult Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said on Thursday that she believed the Democratic nomination had been rigged, by once again referring to her as “Pocahontas.”
Warren quickly responded in a series of tweets.
Hours after dubbing Sanders “Crazy Bernie,” Trump also attempted to appeal to Sanders supporters by tweeting that they had “every right to be apoplectic” over what he called “the complete theft of the Dem primary.”
Sanders responded by telling Trump to do his job.
Throughout his presidency, Trump has repeatedly blurred the traditional lines between the Justice Department and the White House. Past presidents typically avoided speaking out about ongoing criminal cases, and it would have been a major scandal if one of them had suggested that the Justice Department investigate a political opponent. Trump just tweets it out.
Trump has also undermined his own attorney general and deputy attorney general, both of whom he has blamed for the special counsel investigation into his campaign’s possible links to Russian interference with the 2016 election.
