WEIRD NEWS
01/03/2018 09:59 am ET

Someone Auto-Tuned Trump Singing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' To Hillary Clinton

And it's a little bit creepy.

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump likely won’t enjoy this new spoof video.

While Trump often professes dislike for his 2016 presidential election rival, Hillary Clinton, the president shows a softer side toward her in YouTuber Maestro Ziikos’ latest parody.

In the cleverly edited clip, Trump attempts to serenade Clinton during one of their presidential debates with an auto-tuned rendition of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s current hit, “Perfect.”

But it’s all a bit creepy.

Check out the spoof above, and see how it compares to the original below:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Hillary Clinton U.S. Presidential Elections Us Politics
Someone Auto-Tuned Trump Singing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' To Hillary Clinton

CONVERSATIONS