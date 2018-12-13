Trump Impersonator Gives Impromptu Interview That's As Bonkers As The Real Thing

Donald Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik gave a hilarious impromptu interview as the president on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian, who portrayed POTUS on Comedy Central’s “The President Show,” dodged host Seth Meyers’ questions in trademark Trump style by going off on wild tangents and telling far-fetched tales.

Atamanuik also explained how Trump’s voice has evolved over the decades and revealed the “three modes” he uses to mimic his tone.