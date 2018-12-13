COMEDY
Trump Impersonator Gives Impromptu Interview That's As Bonkers As The Real Thing

Anthony Atamanuik went off on wild tangents in typical Trump style during the sit-down with "Late Night" host Seth Meyers.
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik gave a hilarious impromptu interview as the president on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian, who portrayed POTUS on Comedy Central’s “The President Show,” dodged host Seth Meyers’ questions in trademark Trump style by going off on wild tangents and telling far-fetched tales.

Atamanuik also explained how Trump’s voice has evolved over the decades and revealed the “three modes” he uses to mimic his tone.

Check out the interview above and below.

