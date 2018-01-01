Donald Trump Rages Against Iran, Pakistan In First Tweets Of 2018

President Donald Trump dedicated his first tweets of the new year to lashing out at Pakistan and Iran.

The president first blasted Pakistan on Monday for giving the United States “nothing but lies & deceit.” Minutes later, he tweeted that Iran was “failing at every level.”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Pakistani officials were preparing a response to the accusations, the country’s foreign minister said about hour after Trump’s tweet.

We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 1, 2018

Trump has been severely critical of the Pakistani government’s handling of terrorist networks. The New York Times reported Saturday that his administration was considering withholding $225 million in aid from Pakistan to punish the country for failing to cooperate with counterterrorism operations.

Vice President Mike Pence said last month that Trump had “put Pakistan on notice.”

“For too long Pakistan has provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organizations, but those days are over,” Pence said during a speech to troops in Afghanistan. “As the president said, so I say now: Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with the United States, and Pakistan has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”

Trump’s heated criticism of Iran on Monday was the latest attack in a war of words between the president and Iranian leadership.

The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday accused the U.S. government of “supporting ISIS and the like” and spending a “tremendous” amount of money to sow “discord” among Americans.

Reagan was both wiser and more powerful than Trump. They took measures against Iran: they shot down one of our passenger aircrafts. But where is Reagan, and how powerful is the Islamic Republic now? — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 27, 2017

Trump tweeted Sunday that it was “TIME FOR CHANGE” in light of deadly nationwide protests sweeping across Iran. Iranian demonstrators, frustrated by government corruption and a lack of improved economic conditions following the 2015 nuclear deal, have called on Khamenei to step down.

Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017