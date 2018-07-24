Some Twitter users opted to see the funny side after President Donald Trump used an all-caps tweet to threaten Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.
You know, rather than contemplate a potentially catastrophic conflict between the two countries.
Soon after Trump shared the above message online (in apparent response to Rouhani saying hostile U.S. policies to Iran may lead to “the mother of all wars”), other tweeters mockingly responded with their own all-caps posts.
There’s nothing like a Rickroll to take people’s minds off possible nuclear armageddon.