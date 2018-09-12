President Donald Trump’s postponed fall visit to Ireland sparked a Twitter mini-celebration among some on the Emerald Isle on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people on Twitter ― many of whom had vowed to protest Trump’s trip, when it was first announced in August ― shared triumphant GIFs and messages in response to the news. Whether Trump will actually visit Ireland later this year is still unclear.

The Irish prime minister’s office confirmed the postponement, saying “the U.S. side has cited scheduling issues.” But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Trump has yet to make a final decision on visiting Ireland.

Nevertheless, the confusion did nothing to dampen people’s spirits online:

When you heard that Donald Trump has cancelled his trip to Ireland pic.twitter.com/3E9MPgiMoY — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) September 11, 2018

Donald Trump is NOT COMING TO IRELAND! IT IS CANCELLED 😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #DonaldTrumpIsNotComingtoIrelandParty pic.twitter.com/uzkYv9WS1t — 𝑨𝒐𝒊𝒇𝒆 (@lostirishgirl) September 11, 2018

The people of #Ireland won. They didn’t want #TrumpInIreland, so he isn’t going to show up. 😄 Nobody wants this ignorant embarrassment anywhere! 😠 Funerals, weddings, countries... pic.twitter.com/ycDY1Qnjbp — Cyndy 💜 (@Lavender4CC) September 12, 2018

Dear Ireland, I don't know what you did, but keep up the good work. 👍#POTUS #Trump @realDonaldTrump — Kim Andrews (@bykimbo) September 11, 2018

Trump trip to Ireland cancelled 🎉

He got the message he wasn’t welcome in Ireland 🇮🇪 😁



We can send the Baby Blimp to whatever poor country will next be blighted by a visit from him 👶 — Vincent (@Planetwaves20) September 11, 2018

Irish people make it clear that Trump is not welcome to visit.

And it works....Trump visit cancelled. Well done, Ireland.https://t.co/fz8sQULChr — John O'Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) September 11, 2018

CAN YOU CANCEL MY HOTEL BOOKING? pic.twitter.com/IxusDX6wXG — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) September 11, 2018

Trump has cancelled his trip to Ireland. 😁 pic.twitter.com/8HAa2qJu6W — Emma #KeepThePoet 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪🐢 (@Headyeuphoria) September 11, 2018

Thrilled to hear that Trump's visit to Ireland has been cancelled. We didn't want him here. We were loud about it too. — Miriam Kennedy (@Miriam_Kennedy) September 11, 2018

Trump's visit to Ireland has been cancelled!

Must go and disband the welcoming committee. pic.twitter.com/NgYj17eHsv — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) September 11, 2018

Very glad to see that the Irish State will not be rolling out the red carpet to host President Trump. His values are a betrayal of those that Irish people hold dear. — Roisin Shortall (@RoisinShortall) September 11, 2018

Trump cancels visit to Ireland, i wonder why? He would have got the bigliest, tremendous, best welcome 😜

then again , most of Ireland doesn’t really like orange 😉 pic.twitter.com/HuWeTN4tWB — Carmen Mayes (@carmen_mayes) September 11, 2018

GOOD NEWS!!! Trump cancels visit to Ireland because the Big Mac meal tastes different in Ireland then it does in the US. #Trump #bigmac #irishvisit — Jennifer Zamparelli (@JenniferMaguire) September 12, 2018