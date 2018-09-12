POLITICS
The Twitter Craic Was 90 After Donald Trump's Ireland Visit Was Postponed

"Nobody wants this ignorant embarrassment anywhere! Funerals, weddings, countries..."
President Donald Trump’s postponed fall visit to Ireland sparked a Twitter mini-celebration among some on the Emerald Isle on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people on Twitter ― many of whom had vowed to protest Trump’s trip, when it was first announced in August ― shared triumphant GIFs and messages in response to the news. Whether Trump will actually visit Ireland later this year is still unclear. 

The Irish prime minister’s office confirmed the postponement, saying “the U.S. side has cited scheduling issues.” But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Trump has yet to make a final decision on visiting Ireland.

Nevertheless, the confusion did nothing to dampen people’s spirits online:

