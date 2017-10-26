Donald Trump Is Already A Nuclear President

I attended university at a small, humble liberal arts school in the foothills of the Appalachia Mountains. What it lacked in pomp and prestige it made up for in community and closeness and, looking back, I can see just how well those years met the needs of my young and still forming mind. Like any good college experience, it gave me the space to ponder big questions, questions that far out sized the student population or the quiet grandeur of those aging hills: the existence of God, the foundations of our ethical code, the importance of beauty, the morality of war. It was during one of many long, late-night library talks with a friend that we uncovered for the first time (at least for ourselves) the sociopathy of nuclear weapons. The logic of nuclear war, we decided, essentially follows as this: I would rather destroy the world than share it with you. The psychotic nature of such an impulse should be self-evident. If we came across a worldview like this in a person-to-person interaction, we’d recognize it for being both homicidal and suicidal and condemn it as such. It’s pretty straightforward.

Donald Trump is not yet, thank God, Harry Truman. There has been, of course, plenty of petty saber-rattling and dangerous braggadocio between the leaders of North Korea and the United States in recent weeks. This should be troubling if for no other reason than the numbers of innocent lives at stake and the smallness in margin of error with weapons systems as sensitive and deadly as ours. But that’s not really my point. My point is that the same obscene logic that justifies the possession of an arsenal that would destroy life on the planet has already elected our 45th president.

The United States, if you haven’t noticed, is currently in something of a meltdown (pardon the pun). After decades of controversial and divisive but ultimately steady executive leadership, the current administration has turned the capital on its head. It’s become less and less clear whether the goal of the federal government is to promote the interests of the country or bring the whole thing crashing down. The shortcomings of the president were well-documented and thoroughly publicized long before the surprising election results of November 8th, and still nothing stuck. As we know, almost 63 million Americans left their homes that morning and pulled the lever for Donald Trump in the face of ample character evidence to suggest a future we are all now living.

Since that day there has been a lot of poll-and-soul-searching. We can ask ourselves endless variations of “Why?” and still arrive exactly nowhere. The sobering truth is this: nothing about the election of Donald Trump was logical. It was a departure from logic altogether. And while the circumstances surrounding his election are bursting at the seams with complexity and nuance, the bottom line lies here: tens of millions of Americans would rather see the country brought to its knees then share it with those they view as ideological enemies. I cannot express to you how confident I am of this depressing truth, and how quickly we have to change it while there is still time. The evidence is everywhere these days, but is nowhere more blatant than the radical right-wing media that has emerged in recent years and the veritable army of Americans that choose these sources for their own version of “the truth”.

Trump voters knew how erratic he was, they knew of his pettiness, his narcissism, his sordid history of sexual harassment and assault, his shady business dealings, his ties with Russia. They knew that his team was made up of self-proclaimed Leninists, scam artists, grimy international powerbrokers, and banished mercenaries. They knew all of that and still hated Hillary Clinton and what she represented enough to risk the end of our republic rather than see her succeed. They hated Obama enough to prefer risking everything than see his policies live on. Clinton, besides being a woman and the wife of another hated former president, would have been a steady continuation of the undeniable progress and growth that the US has seen over the last several years, years that have been objectively prosperous on a number of levels. And still they chose unbridled chaos. Rather than diplomacy, they chose the bomb. This is not logic. It’s sociopathy writ large.