Donald Trump is the Real "Sh--hole"

During a meeting at the White House on January 11, Donald Trump stated that more African and Haitian immigrants are not welcome in the U.S. stating they are from “shithole” countries. Trump stated, “why do we need more Haitians?” According to reports, at least seven other persons were present in the room with Trump when the comments were made. Senator Dick Durbin (D. IL) and Senator Lindsay Graham (R. SC) confirmed the despicable comments were made. While some Democrats and Republicans spoke out against the comments, many more remain silent. Some leaders at the meeting debated whether Trump made the disparaging comments.

On the weekend of Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and the anniversary of the Haitian 7.1 earthquake on January 12, 2010, Trump once again makes his racism known to the world. America needs to confront the fact that a racist is the sitting president. Much of the world leaders already know that America is being led by a racist buffoon. Every time Trump makes racist comments like these, we need to understand his character is fundamentally flawed and supremely racist. He called neo-Nazis “very fine people” in Charlottesville, VA during a protest where Nazi’s killed one person. Trump called African American NFL players who took a knee to protest police brutality, “sons of bitches”. He stated Mexicans are “rapists”. Trump supported Roy Moore for Alabama Senator who stated America was last great during slavery.

On January 12, 2018, the morning after the vile remarks were made, Trump suggested that he did not make the comments. That's typical Trump--- to make it seem as if the fake media is to blame. And if you believe Senators Durbin and Graham, the President is also a liar and a bigot. In turbulent times like these, it is important that there should be a ground swell of comments from our leaders in Congress and the Senate denouncing any racist comments. And what is unacceptable is the lack of condemnation by the entire Democratic base and Republicans leaders. And every white American should speak out against these comments. Without doing so, every one idly listening without denouncing these bigoted comments are implicit in them.

One thing is for sure. We cannot fix a broken racist president. We should condemn Trump every time his racist comments are made. We must recognize that his comments have real meaning. Increased hate crimes against immigrants and African Americans, a loss of respect in the world standing, hatred against Americans serving overseas in the military and a potential threat of the whitening of America are the potential real consequences of these comments.

When Trump states “make America great again”, he means make it white again. Senator Dianne Feinstein stated that Trump is trying to promote a “homogenous, white society”. Feinstein, unlike many of her other Democratic and Republican colleagues, condemns Trump in the strongest language stating:

“We all need to stop pretending that there are no consequences when the most powerful person in the world espouses racist views and gives a wink and a nod to the darkest elements in our society."

“If the president can’t control himself and lead this country with the authority, dignity and leadership it requires, then he shouldn’t be the president."

The sooner Trump is out as president, the sooner we can work towards repairing the damage he has done. Until then, we need to speak out against his racist rhetoric every time he speaks.