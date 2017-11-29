A Brief History Of Donald Trump Stoking Islamophobia

The videos purportedly show Muslims committing violent crimes ― but, like many things on social media, they are misleading. One video, captioned “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” depicts a boy beating another boy. But the video’s original caption on a Dutch website does not mention race or religion, and local media reported that the 16-year-old pictured in the video was not actually a migrant.

The British government denounced Trump for casually retweeting Fransen’s posts. Downing Street said the U.S. president was “wrong” to retweet videos from a group that “peddles lies” and is “overwhelmingly rejected” by the British public.

Trump has a track record of stoking Islamophobia. Nearly a year before he won the presidential election, he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” following deadly terror attacks in California and France.

Trump followed his proposal with an email to reporters in December 2015: “Without looking at the various polling data, it is obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension. Where this hatred comes from and why we will have to determine. Until we are able to determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses, our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human life.” Trump did not distinguish between fringe groups of violent extremists and the rest of the world’s nearly 2 billion Muslims.

Several months later, he declared, “I think Islam hates us” in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. He went on to say that his objection was to radical Islam, but added: “It’s very hard to define. It’s very hard to separate. Because you don’t know who’s who.”