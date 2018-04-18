Trump Now Insists He Didn't Fire James Comey Over 'Phony Russia Investigation'

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Wednesday resumed his attacks on former FBI Director James Comey, and said he didn’t fire Comey because of the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia.

Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The claim appears to contradict Trump’s statement days after he fired Comey in May 2017. Trump at the time told NBC’s Lester Holt he had considered “this Russia thing” in his decision to boot the FBI head.

“In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” Trump told Holt.