President Donald Trump has reportedly asked White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to oust his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Although both serve in official roles as advisors, The New York Times reported that Trump privately requested Kelly’s help “in moving them out.” He also told the couple they should stay, unnamed aides told the newspaper.

Earlier this week, Kushner lost his interim top secret security clearance. News also broke that banking regulators in New York had asked several lenders about their financial relationships him.