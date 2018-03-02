POLITICS
Report: Trump Wants His Chief Of Staff To Get Rid Of Jared And Ivanka

The president reportedly wants his daughter and son-in-law out of the White House.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to oust his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner

Although both serve in official roles as advisors, The New York Times reported that Trump privately requested Kelly’s help “in moving them out.” He also told the couple they should stay, unnamed aides told the newspaper. 

Earlier this week, Kushner lost his interim top secret security clearance. News also broke that banking regulators in New York had asked several lenders about their financial relationships him. 

Trump “vacillates between sounding regretful that Mr. Kushner is taking arrows and annoyed that he is another problem to deal with,” The Times reported. 

Read the full story here. 

