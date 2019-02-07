Conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explored President Donald Trump’s apparent inability to think “through the consequences of his threats” in her latest column for The Washington Post.

Rubin argued in the piece ― titled “Trump paints himself into another corner” and published Wednesday ― that “the story of” Trump’s presidency could be summarized as:

“For the brief satisfaction of spitting out a nonsensical soundbite, Trump sets himself up for embarrassment and disappointment.”

“Only the lowest of his low-information base thrills to the sound of his words,” she wrote.

Rubin also said Trump is “a man entirely ignorant about policy and governance” who is playacting “his way through his presidency, using language that dense people think is smart and ignorant people imagine sounds erudite.”