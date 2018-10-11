Maybe President Donald Trump doesn’t think CNN is such “fake news” after all?

Trump promoted his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Wednesday with what appeared to be a photograph originally taken by the network’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Acosta first tweeted the image at 2:03 p.m.:

Big crowd lining up outside for Trump rally tonight in Erie, PA. pic.twitter.com/TpwHwnq9ko — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 10, 2018

Trump posted what appeared to be the same snap less than three hours later:

Couldn’t let these great people down. They have been lined up since last night - see you soon Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/jSrsmncw85 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2018

Trump claimed the crowd had “lined up” outside the Erie Insurance Arena “since last night” so he couldn’t cancel the event and “let these great people down,” despite calls for him to do so with Hurricane Michael hitting Florida.

Acosta, who Trump has previously mocked and ignored, highlighted the apparent lifting of his picture on Twitter:

This looks a lot like the pic I tweeted earlier today. 🤔 (note the lady with the sunglasses in the left side of the photo) pic.twitter.com/uRoR2ekWsz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 10, 2018

Acosta later commented on the situation: