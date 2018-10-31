Jimmy Fallon thinks he has the perfect Halloween costume for President Donald Trump.

In a spoof message from the Oval Office, the “Tonight Show” host’s version of the president dressed up as a vampire, and for good reason. As “Count Trumpula” revealed, the president is a lot like a vampire himself.

“Dracula’s a terrific person, he’s a great guy. I love his style,” Trumpula said. “He wears a cape, which is basically a giant tie for your back.”

And that’s not the only reason the faux Trump is so fond of Halloween. Turns out the holiday has a few of his favorite things.