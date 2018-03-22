It was only a matter of time before the simmering feud between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden got transformed into a savage meme mocking the pair.

Biden lit the fuse Tuesday when he announced at a University of Miami rally that he’d have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school over his treatment of women. Trump tweeted his explosive reply early Thursday:

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden received widespread criticism for using the threat of violence against Trump as a response to Trump’s derogatory treatment of women. Needless to say, Trump also caught heat for his overly aggressive reply.

Most people on Twitter who addressed the exchange recognized the senselessness of it and took the opportunity to ridicule the two politicians ― with some also exploring the possibility of a fight between the duo:

Oh Look! It’s Joe Biden “going down fast and hard”!

Woops, nevermind, wrong guy. pic.twitter.com/7cbimJbwA4 — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 22, 2018

Live look at Biden-Trump fight pic.twitter.com/pS3MZ1EsWX — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 22, 2018

I'm selling two tickets to the Trump vs Biden fight: 4th row up with a great view. First come, first serve. — Rich Goeckel (@RichGoeckel) March 22, 2018

A preview of the Trump/Biden fight. pic.twitter.com/7TGqpJez69 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 22, 2018

The Biden-Trump fight is gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/JmC4MwhdM3 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 22, 2018

Please let there be a Biden/Trump fist fight. pic.twitter.com/3r1qXeL27v — Evan Nix (@drinkofwater) March 22, 2018

Regarding the Trump/Biden fight--once again, as much as I hate to admit it, Family Guy predicted this long beforehand. pic.twitter.com/dFWEiyzwHk — Anarcho-Ferret Syndicate 🌹🏴🤝🐈 (@TurdyMcFergy) March 22, 2018

The Joe Biden/Donald Trump street fight pic.twitter.com/CYGjZ66gfU — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) March 22, 2018

Biden should call Trump out on his juvenile bully bullshit. Biden should publicly offer to fight Trump, ideally bare-knuckle, MMA rules. Make it a PPV Madison Square Garden event. It feels like the natural conclusion to the last two years of American politics. — Alan Baxter (@AlanBaxter) March 22, 2018

Obviously they should fight for real but, in addition, I propose they wear bikinis for it. https://t.co/FnRpeC9evK — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) March 22, 2018

I would totally pay-per-view this https://t.co/UA7ZemnOTc — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 22, 2018

2020 is going to be lit — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) March 22, 2018

cage match. make it happen https://t.co/PrX4mqtD3E — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) March 22, 2018

Can we just have Trump & Biden fight?



Put it on Pay-Per-View and apply the funds to Medicare/Medicaid/Social Security.



More embarrassing things have already happened under Blump, and I'd pay A LOT to see Trump go down, crying all the way. — Civilians don't need AR15s 🌊 (@airbagmoments) March 22, 2018

People are spoiling for a Trump/Biden fight but you know what it would look like pic.twitter.com/4eH6riEbDT — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 22, 2018

How much would an MMA style fight between Trump and Biden make on paper view? I mean I'd pay up. — Nick Robertson (@NickRobertson10) March 22, 2018