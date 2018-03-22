Donald Trump Taunts Joe Biden: 'He Would Go Down Fast And Hard, Crying All The Way'

President Donald Trump has come out swinging at former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Biden told a University of Miami anti-sexual violence rally that he’d have “beaten the hell out of” Trump in high school over his treatment of women.

Trump responded on Twitter early Thursday morning:

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Trump called Biden, whose first wife and child died in a 1972 car crash, “weak, both mentally and physically.” “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way,” Trump added. “Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Biden faced criticism for the aggressive nature of his comments. They echo those he made at a Hillary Clinton rally during the 2016 presidential election.

“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden said at the time.

Some Twitter users also chided Trump for his response:

Mate, you couldn’t have a fight with belly fluff. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 22, 2018

The Apprentice was cancelled. You’re a public official now. Please stop. — ᴅᴀɴɪᴇʟ ᴍɪᴇssʟᴇʀ (@DanielMiessler) March 22, 2018

Two days ago, Melania Trump launched her cyber bullying campaign, and this morning, her husband cyber bullied Joe Biden. — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 22, 2018