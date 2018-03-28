Trump Lawyer Floated Pardons Of Michael Flynn And Paul Manafort: Report

John Dowd, the lawyer for President Donald Trump who resigned last week, pushed for potential pardons of former Trump advisers Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation closed in, according to a New York Times report published Wednesday.

Three unnamed sources told the Times that Dowd discussed offering a presidential pardon for Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser, and Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, as Mueller’s Russia investigation mounted.

Dowd had discussions with attorneys for Flynn and Manafort shortly after he took over as Trump’s personal lawyer last summer, according to the Times. Dowd reportedly told Flynn’s attorney, Robert K. Kelner, that Trump felt the case against Flynn was flimsy and was prepared to pardon him.

The former Trump lawyer also spoke to Manafort’s legal representation about a pardon in October, before Manafort was indicted on charges of conspiracy and money laundering in connection with the Russia investigation, the Times reported.

Dowd resigned from Trump’s legal team on Thursday as he felt the president was increasingly ignoring his advice.