President Donald Trump taunted former Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday following speculation about a potential presidential election challenge in 2020.

“I should only be so lucky,” the president wrote on Twitter.

I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky - although the field that is currently assembling looks really good - FOR ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

The possibility the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee may challenge Trump came up in a Sunday interview with CBS, and Kerry didn’t rule it out, Politico noted. The former senator, whose new memoir, Every Day Is Extra, goes on sale Tuesday, declined to say “no” when asked if he might launch a bid in 2020.

“I’m really not thinking about it,” said Kerry, who lost to incumbent George W. Bush in 2004. “Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time. What we need to do is focus on 2018.”

Kerry did not figure prominently in a recent poll of Democrats’ preferences for the party presidential nominee. Former Vice President Joe Biden topped the Harvard CAPS/Harris survey by grabbing the support of 32 percent of the respondents, followed by Hillary Clinton with 18 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 16 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 10 percent.