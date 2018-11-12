POLITICS
11/12/2018 06:32 pm ET

Donald Trump Jr. Uses Debunked 2012 Article To Promote Fake Florida Voting Scandal

The original 2012 article claimed Florida had 200,000 non-citizens registered to vote. An editor's note pointed out that number was reduced to 85.
By David Moye

Donald Trump Jr. must really want a voting scandal in Florida ― even if he has to make it up.

On Monday, the president’s son tweeted a link to an NBC Miami story alleging that 200,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Florida.

There was a problem, though: The story that supported Trump’s claim was actually written in 2012.

Another problem (if you’re trying to foment conspiracy theories, that is): An editor’s note in the article noted that the claims in the story had been debunked.

In fact, only 85 non-citizens were removed from voter rolls from a total of 12 million voters.

Since the editor’s note is at the top of the article, many Twitter users weren’t impressed at Trump Jr.’s attempt to use six-year-old news stories to manipulate sentiment about the vote counting. 

To be fair, being wrong about stuff is something Trump Jr. does very well.

Last week, he posted a “get out the vote” tweet that had the wrong date for the election (though the accompanying video was correct).

