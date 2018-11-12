Donald Trump Jr. Uses Debunked 2012 Article To Promote Fake Florida Voting Scandal

Donald Trump Jr. must really want a voting scandal in Florida ― even if he has to make it up.
On Monday, the president’s son tweeted a link to an NBC Miami story alleging that 200,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Florida.
There was a problem, though: The story that supported Trump’s claim was actually written in 2012.
Another problem (if you’re trying to foment conspiracy theories, that is): An editor’s note in the article noted that the claims in the story had been debunked.
In fact, only 85 non-citizens were removed from voter rolls from a total of 12 million voters.
Since the editor’s note is at the top of the article, many Twitter users weren’t impressed at Trump Jr.’s attempt to use six-year-old news stories to manipulate sentiment about the vote counting.
To be fair, being wrong about stuff is something Trump Jr. does very well.
Last week, he posted a “get out the vote” tweet that had the wrong date for the election (though the accompanying video was correct).