Donald Trump Jr. Uses Debunked 2012 Article To Promote Fake Florida Voting Scandal

Donald Trump Jr. must really want a voting scandal in Florida ― even if he has to make it up.

On Monday, the president’s son tweeted a link to an NBC Miami story alleging that 200,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Florida.

Amazing, but not shocking at all anymore. Nearly 200,000 Florida Voters May Not Be Citizens https://t.co/8HiObPLeeM via @nbc6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2018

There was a problem, though: The story that supported Trump’s claim was actually written in 2012.

Another problem (if you’re trying to foment conspiracy theories, that is): An editor’s note in the article noted that the claims in the story had been debunked.

In fact, only 85 non-citizens were removed from voter rolls from a total of 12 million voters.

Since the editor’s note is at the top of the article, many Twitter users weren’t impressed at Trump Jr.’s attempt to use six-year-old news stories to manipulate sentiment about the vote counting.

Don sometimes I’m amazed bwana lets you touch the guns on a safari https://t.co/VjghemKCZG — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 12, 2018

Wow. Recycling a 2012 article to stir up your base. Your panic & desperation are showing. Might want to tuck that back. — Kelli Crackel (@KelliCrackel) November 12, 2018

I guess you’re too busy googling countries without extradition treaties to notice that this article is six years old. — Baker, Not a Candlestick Maker (@CeeFright) November 12, 2018

You’re only off by 199,915. According to the state—just 3 months ago—the true number was 85 & those individuals were removed from the voter rolls before Election Day. You’re citing ancient history from six years ago. Which definitely makes you your father’s son. Not a compliment. — LarryGJr (@JrLawrenceG) November 12, 2018

Even though you know you’re on your way to jail, you still feel it necessary to feed stupid people with this complete and utter bullshit. Your disconnect from reality is absolutely stunning.



Enjoy your time behind bars you inveterate fool pic.twitter.com/kfrOcVYooB — mark (@MarcEBeee) November 12, 2018

To be fair, being wrong about stuff is something Trump Jr. does very well.