Donald Trump Jr. Attacks Olympian Adam Rippon On Twitter

Like father, like son.
Donald Trump Jr. used Twitter to launch an unprovoked attack on U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on Tuesday night.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son responded to a report in The Hill that said Rippon, 28, didn’t want his experience at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to be defined by his stance against Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump Jr. appeared to forget one key detail. Pence mentioned Rippon on Twitter just last week, and also reportedly asked to meet before the Winter Games.
Rippon, who is the first openly gay U.S. figure skater to compete in the Olympics, helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the figure skating team event on Monday. Last month, he called out Pence’s alleged intolerance towards the LGBTQ community and blasted the vice president’s decision to lead the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony. The athlete also said he’d rebuff a White House invite to a post-Games party.
Rippon has not commented on Trump Jr.’s tweet.
Some respondents suggested the skater should leave politics out of the Olympics. The majority, however, called out POTUS’ son: