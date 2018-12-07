Donald Trump Jr. Attacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez With Dog-Eating Meme

President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared a meme featuring photographs of his father and Ocasio-Cortez, 29, which suggested that her progressive policies would result in Americans having to eat dogs.

“It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!” Trump Jr. captioned the post.

In reality, hunger in the U.S. is already a widespread problem.

Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in November, winning her race for a U.S. House seat in New York’s 14th District. As of Friday morning, she had not responded to Trump Jr.’s post.