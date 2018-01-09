After Dad Fails To Sing Anthem, Trump Jr. Tweets That's 'How It's Done'

President Donald Trump may have fumbled through the national anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night, but he’s getting at least one rave review.
Not surprisingly, it comes from his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
Hours after clips of the president not even mouthing all the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” went viral, the younger Trump took to Twitter to sing his father’s praises.
Predictably, the tweet opened the door to lots of snark.
Some people had a dream, a simple dream.
One person posted a GIF suggesting a certain cavalier attitude toward the anthem isn’t exactly a new thing for Trump.
At least one guy was willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt.
Trump Jr.’s tweet did get some sympathy from a man who’s been in the same situation: actor and comedian Tom Arnold.