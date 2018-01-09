After Dad Fails To Sing Anthem, Trump Jr. Tweets That's 'How It's Done'

President Donald Trump may have fumbled through the national anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night, but he’s getting at least one rave review.

Not surprisingly, it comes from his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Hours after clips of the president not even mouthing all the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” went viral, the younger Trump took to Twitter to sing his father’s praises.

Predictably, the tweet opened the door to lots of snark.

Hahahahahahahahahaha. He doesn't know the words. After a year of complaining about people disrespecting the national anthem, he gets a chance to show his stuff, and he completely blows it. #DotardTrump — Like, Really Smart, and Consensual (@supswamp) January 9, 2018

Obama knows the words to the National Anthem..... — A New Day Is On The HORIZON! (@No_Sheep_Here) January 9, 2018

Is this a picture from the recent rally where he forgot he words to the national anthem and there is now a viral video of him clear rambling under his breath while our country’s song is being played — Tom (@TomooDude) January 9, 2018

Might want to learn the words, dumbass! — Lori ⛄ (@seagal_lori) January 9, 2018

Easy to put your hand over your heart. Might be nice if he knew the words to the National Anthem. That’s what Americans do that are proud & respect our country. #SelfAwarenessIsNotYourThing — Shelly Splainin’ (Stable Genius) 🙋🏻‍♀️ (@shellbell_xo) January 9, 2018

He kept lifting his hand away, like it was hard to concentrate on keeping it there. Also, I'm Canadian and I know all the words to The Star Spangled Banner. I can even translate it to French. Your father can't even sing along in English. — Big Mama🇨🇦 (@funkylunchbucke) January 9, 2018

You better hope he remembers you in the will better than he remembers the words to the anthem, junior. — iResist (@ThomboyD) January 9, 2018

Some people had a dream, a simple dream.

It would be great, if the President of the United States know the words of the national anthem. Not more, not less. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) January 9, 2018

One person posted a GIF suggesting a certain cavalier attitude toward the anthem isn’t exactly a new thing for Trump.

At least one guy was willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt.

Hey he knows the national anthem he got confused for a moment and was singing Russian anthem by accident I mean it happens, its like being married to one woman while cheating with another and you call your wife by mistress name by accident it happens — Eric camara (@Ericcamara6) January 9, 2018

Trump Jr.’s tweet did get some sympathy from a man who’s been in the same situation: actor and comedian Tom Arnold.