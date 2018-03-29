For a guy who likes to accuse media outlets of pushing fake news, Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t really like facts or accuracy.
On Wednesday, the BBC posted the following tweet to promote a story about presidential physician Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick for the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
The VA position was left open after the Wednesday firing of David Shulkin, who’d held the job since January 2017. President Trump tweeted that he was nominating the “highly respected” Jackson in Shulkin’s place.
For some reason, Junior claimed the headline was misleading ― even though it was accurate. Jackson served as Trump’s physician before being nominated for the VA gig.
Luckily, many Twitter users were there to help Junior understand he was making a big deal about nothing.
One man pointed out that, yes, Jackson was also Barack Obama’s physician during some of his time in office, but the former president never offered him a job running a huge governmental agency.
One person also reminded Trump Jr. that Jackson has no experience running huge government agencies at all.
Some tried to explain what the word “misleading” really means.
Others wondered if Trump Jr. should talk to Jackson about his tendency to post simplistic tweets.