For a guy who likes to accuse media outlets of pushing fake news, Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t really like facts or accuracy.

On Wednesday, the BBC posted the following tweet to promote a story about presidential physician Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick for the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Trump picks his doctor to replace Shulkin as veterans secretary https://t.co/wXZkhipmT2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 28, 2018

The VA position was left open after the Wednesday firing of David Shulkin, who’d held the job since January 2017. President Trump tweeted that he was nominating the “highly respected” Jackson in Shulkin’s place.

For some reason, Junior claimed the headline was misleading ― even though it was accurate. Jackson served as Trump’s physician before being nominated for the VA gig.

You mean ADMIRAL Ronny Jackson who BTW was also Obama’s doctor? Just so we are clear and eliminate any of what your conveniently misleading headline suggests. https://t.co/xqxKsuqupe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

Luckily, many Twitter users were there to help Junior understand he was making a big deal about nothing.

... there’s literally nothing misleading about that headline — Christie (@Christie_D22) March 28, 2018

Guess you didn’t read the article huh Donny? Not really anything wrong with a headline stating a fact, you know. It’s a fairly standard core idea for proper journalism. — Joel Birch (@JoelDTD) March 28, 2018

How is it misleading? They spoke the truth, something you very rarely do.... — Jimbo (@jimmybuh) March 29, 2018

Didn’t realize personal doctors without management experience were qualified to oversee an agency that employs nearly 400,000 people. No one is saying he’s not an outstanding physician but this role is out of his league. Kinda like you and Aubrey O’Day. — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) March 28, 2018

One man pointed out that, yes, Jackson was also Barack Obama’s physician during some of his time in office, but the former president never offered him a job running a huge governmental agency.

Um, Obama didn't nominate him, your Daddy did. Can I get a sweet gig too if I say he's taller and weighs less than he actually does? — Bret L🖖🏻nsway (@BretLonsway) March 28, 2018

One person also reminded Trump Jr. that Jackson has no experience running huge government agencies at all.

Yeah, that one...the one who has no experience as an administrator of anything, let alone the second largest bureaucracy in the U.S. government. Not good for veterans, only good for your father. Bad for the country. You are and will always remain a knee-jerk moron. — Jennifer Davis (@daviscafe116) March 28, 2018

Some tried to explain what the word “misleading” really means.

Misleading would be like someone saying that they met with the Russians to discuss adopting Russian children, but discussing a completely different subject. — Henry Marquard (@hdm2001) March 28, 2018

Others wondered if Trump Jr. should talk to Jackson about his tendency to post simplistic tweets.