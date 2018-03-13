Donald Trump Jr.'s Chocolate Bunny 'Interview' Is A Hilarious New Meme

Tweeters brought the jokes after Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be interviewed by a gigantic chocolate rabbit.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son was campaigning on behalf of GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday when he was snapped engaged in what looked to be deep conversation with an enormous sweet treat.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

Of course, it was just a trick of perspective. Trump Jr. was in fact talking to a reporter behind the rabbit.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staffer Andrew Rush shared the above image to Twitter.

“This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory,” Rush wrote. The photograph has gone viral and, unsurprisingly, become a funny new meme:

When you definitely didn’t take a meeting to dig up dirt on Marshmallow Peeps pic.twitter.com/9lonlrVBc6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 12, 2018

"Don't bite my head off, I'm just asking a question." https://t.co/GCCG7YNxje — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 12, 2018

“If it’s what you say, I love it. Maybe later in the spring.” pic.twitter.com/BhF3nfjcLW — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 12, 2018

The new Donnie Darko is gonna be so good. https://t.co/V04rJaeVOs — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 12, 2018

The fake news chocolate bunny media elite https://t.co/66b6dQMFhr — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) March 12, 2018

Donald Trump, Jr. Denies

Establishing Secret Backchannel with Chocolate Rabbits pic.twitter.com/wHuLFkf0CE — John Ferguson (@Fearguth) March 13, 2018

Did #DonaldTrumpJr cut the ears off those chocolate rabbits and mount them on his wall? — Sherri Sup (@SherriSup) March 13, 2018

Gotta get that chocolate bunny vote. pic.twitter.com/21dcB03QF3 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) March 12, 2018

In the next photo, Putin eats his way out of the Trojan bunny pic.twitter.com/Cdcyxjucd7 — Ashlee Vance (@valleyhack) March 12, 2018

Trump Jr. also commented on the snap: