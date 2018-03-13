POLITICS
03/13/2018 04:37 am ET

Donald Trump Jr.'s Chocolate Bunny 'Interview' Is A Hilarious New Meme

"The fake news chocolate bunny media elite."
By Lee Moran

Tweeters brought the jokes after Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be interviewed by a gigantic chocolate rabbit.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son was campaigning on behalf of GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday when he was snapped engaged in what looked to be deep conversation with an enormous sweet treat.

Of course, it was just a trick of perspective. Trump Jr. was in fact talking to a reporter behind the rabbit.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staffer Andrew Rush shared the above image to Twitter.

“This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory,” Rush wrote. The photograph has gone viral and, unsurprisingly, become a funny new meme:

Trump Jr. also commented on the snap:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
