Donald Trump Jr. Tweaks Colin Kaepernick's Nike Ad To Feature President

Donald Trump Jr. “fixed” the recent Nike advertisement campaign featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick by swapping in the face of his father, President Donald Trump.

“There, fixed it for you. #maga,” the president’s eldest son wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

Nike’s ads featuring Kaepernick are part of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. They feature the sports star with the tagline: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” The line is a reference to Kaepernick’s peaceful and silent protest against police brutality and racial inequality that involved him kneeling during the national anthem when he was in the NFL. Kaepernick is currently a free agent.

Since launching its Kaepernick campaign earlier this week, Nike has been at the center of a social media firestorm, with many conservatives burning Nike merchandise in protest of the partnership.

The president offered his own input, as he’s wont to do:

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

On Wednesday, amid the thick of the controversy, Nike unveiled another part of its collaboration with Kaepernick. In a two-minute video narrated by Kaepernick, we see kids from all over the world trying various activities interspersed with epic moments from the world of sports.