Donald Trump Jr. Tweaks Colin Kaepernick's Nike Ad To Feature President

Donald Trump Jr. “fixed” the recent Nike advertisement campaign featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick by swapping in the face of his father, President Donald Trump.
“There, fixed it for you. #maga,” the president’s eldest son wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
Nike’s ads featuring Kaepernick are part of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. They feature the sports star with the tagline: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” The line is a reference to Kaepernick’s peaceful and silent protest against police brutality and racial inequality that involved him kneeling during the national anthem when he was in the NFL. Kaepernick is currently a free agent.
Since launching its Kaepernick campaign earlier this week, Nike has been at the center of a social media firestorm, with many conservatives burning Nike merchandise in protest of the partnership.
The president offered his own input, as he’s wont to do:
On Wednesday, amid the thick of the controversy, Nike unveiled another part of its collaboration with Kaepernick. In a two-minute video narrated by Kaepernick, we see kids from all over the world trying various activities interspersed with epic moments from the world of sports.
“If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good,” Kaepernick says in the narration. “Stay that way, because what nonbelievers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”