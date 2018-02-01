Stoners Loving Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Democracy Dies In Dankness' Tweet

For many people, Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account is the gift that keeps on giving. This time, stoners are the recipients.

On Thursday, NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted about the risks of releasing a secret Republican memo alleging FBI bias against President Donald Trump.

How will they justify releasing this memo? Intelligence community is on fire about what they say risks 40 years of congressional oversight of the agencies https://t.co/cbpVtsjVVb — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 1, 2018

The president’s son responded with this tweet that seemed to reference The Washington Post’s slogan, “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”

However, there was one teeny-weeny, itsy-bitsy typo that changed the meaning of the message.

Apparently the press only likes their information "leaked" from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress... I think it will be tough for them to sell their "democracy dies in dankness" byline with this kind of logic. https://t.co/fXHv0UjLtX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2018

For those not in in the know, the word “dankness” is actually a positive term among marijuana enthusiasts, one used to describe cannabis that Urban Dictionary says is “superdank,” the “stickiest of the icky” and “the craziest of the haziest.”

To put simply: really good weed.

Many people found the typo hilarious and let Trump Jr. know they approve wholeheartedly.

"Democracy dies in dankness" is one of the best typos of our time. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) February 1, 2018

"Democracy dies in dankness" is my next stoner rock album https://t.co/x6HtKbkTcV — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) February 1, 2018

If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer. — robbiese7en (@robbiese7en) February 1, 2018

One person wanted the president’s son to make a slight change to the tweet.

Sure, some had reservations with the actual message Trump was attempting to send, but why let that get in the way of a giggle, right?

Terrifying implications of the coordinated attack to discredit this investigation aside, ‘dankness’ might be my favorite spelling error ever. https://t.co/Q6S9wC7gkr — Jimmy Dahman (@JDahmanIII) February 1, 2018

Other people had serious questions how the word showed up on Trump Jr.’s phone, considering its status as a marijuana slang term.

"Dankness" is an interesting autocorrect DTJ has on his phone https://t.co/n8a7B9xqtm — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 1, 2018

One man helpfully suggested that both Trump and his dad embrace “dankness” more often.

If only Don Jr, or Sr, for that matter, engaged in occasional “dankness” they’d both be wayyyy more chill and we’d all be a lot less angry about the situation. — Dan Burkhardt (@TheDanBurk) February 1, 2018

Another saw the opportunity for the Trumps to make a lot of green.

BREAKING NEWS: UP IN SMOKE TOUR 2018 WILL BE MAKING STOP AT WHITE HOUSE AND FEATURE SPECIAL GUEST 311 #FATNUGS — Dan Ambrose (@IAmDanAmbrose) February 1, 2018

The typo sparks memories of one made by the president in May that drew a frenzy of attention. “Despite the negative press covfefe,” Trump tweeted. After much speculation as to the meaning of the tweet, Trump later deleted the message, posting, “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

To Trump Jr.’s credit, he has not edited or removed his tweet as of Thursday afternoon.

Washington Post reporter Mark Berman appears to prefer this version of the paper’s slogan over the current one.