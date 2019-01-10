Donald Trump Jr. Shares Instagram Meme Which Calls His Dad A 'Motherf**ker'

Donald Trump Jr. used Instagram on Wednesday to lash out at Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for calling his father, President Donald Trump, a “motherfucker.”

But with the sharing of this meme, Trump’s son ended up calling his dad the same term:

Shortly after her swearing-in to Congress last Thursday, Tlaib told a reception hosted by progressive group MoveOn that “we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

Check out the clip here:

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming



“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

The comment sparked ire in conservative circles. Movie star Samuel L. Jackson sprang to Tlaib’s defense:

@RashidaTlaib I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherfucking goal last week.Calling that Muthafukkah a Motherfucker is not an issue,calling that Muthaffuqah President Is!!!#motherfuckeristoogoodtowasteonthatcankersore — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 7, 2019

Tlaib apologized on Tuesday for the possible distraction that may have been caused by her comment but said she would not say sorry “for being upset or angry” with the Trump White House.

Trump Jr. caught heat on Tuesday for comparing his father’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to a fence at a zoo: