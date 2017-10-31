Donald Trump Jr.'s Bizarre Halloween 'Lesson' Backfires Spectacularly

Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to know how Halloween works.

The whole point of trick-or-treating, of course, is that children get candy ― free ― from friendly neighbors.

But in a tweet Tuesday, the eldest son of President Donald Trump indicated that he would take half of his daughter’s Halloween haul and give it away to teach her about socialism.

He wrote:

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

The tweet quickly backfired, with more than 30,000 comments. Many of them looked a lot like these:

You mean the candy that she got for free out of the goodness of strangers' hearts? 😂😂😂 — (((The Glare ™))) (@TheGlare_TM) October 31, 2017

Take 80% of her candy and give it to the top 1% of trick or treaters. You know like your dads' tax plan. — Monteqzuma (@monteqzuma) November 1, 2017

I think sharing with those that are less fortunate than you is a universal human value. Perhaps you could try her that. — Chris B. (@siliconvalleyex) October 31, 2017

We had candy left over. My daughter asked to take it to school to share w/kids whose families don't have $ for luxuries. I'm a socialist. pic.twitter.com/P0uAZTVYMz — BeaglesResist (@BeaglesResist) November 1, 2017

Good prep for when Mueller takes half her family and gives it to prison. Makes her costume a tad ironic though. — Adam Burns (@ATWURNS) October 31, 2017

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — 💀👻The News👻💀 (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

Better idea: have her take out loans, use the money to buy and eat candy, then default and declare bankruptcy. That's the Trump way. https://t.co/juVD1FMq2o — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) October 31, 2017

Sick to use your kid for political ends. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2017

When I was sick on Halloween when I was 6 and had to stay home, my brother gave me half his candy. If her sister was sick, would she share? — Maureen Hickey (@rowdygirlsranch) October 31, 2017

Lesson # 1: Halloween candy is given FREE to children by people who pay for it with their own money. — Scottie Lowe (@AfroerotiK) November 1, 2017

It's "TOO," not "TO." As in it's never TOO late for Chloe to teach you 2nd-grade English. — The Canada Party (@theCanadaParty) November 1, 2017

Decent families call it kindness. — Cassandra See (@cassandraheresy) October 31, 2017

Halloween candy are literally handouts you wooden clod — Twisty Classic (@TwistyOnline) November 1, 2017

Why don't you take a third of it and give it all to people who already have billions of pieces of candy — Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) November 1, 2017

maybe u should teach her how to visit u and grandpa in prison... u deluded spawn of satan #TrumpRussia #JRitsOVER — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 31, 2017

One day, you’re going to have to explain to your daughter that you tweeted a picture of her as a mean-spirited joke. Good luck with that. — Stoop Crone 🔮 (@linnieloowho) November 1, 2017

Wait wait wait I just noticed something is she dressed as a cop???🤣🤣🤣🤣 is she there to arrest one of you? — Lori (@LSuds614) November 1, 2017

The no-strings attached candy that she received from strangers? https://t.co/fHZt6B47lb — Kevin J (@kevinmj76) October 31, 2017

That's a wonderful idea, teaching her to share with others who weren't able to participate. Too bad that's not what you meant. — Jennifer Liles (@odanu) November 1, 2017

Yes, it would be HORRIFYING to see your little girl share her free candies with other kids. Let's make sure she's a real Trump. — Audrey Richard (@Drounz) November 1, 2017

Never too early to teach class, integrity, charity, the joy of giving. Instead you teach her snark and entitlement. — smrssss (@madmia2) October 31, 2017

"honey, see this free candy you just got? don't share it with anyone. that's how the Trumps operate. we are selfish." — Patricia BATeman🦇 (@Trisha_Bateman) October 31, 2017