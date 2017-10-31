COMEDY
Donald Trump Jr.'s Bizarre Halloween 'Lesson' Backfires Spectacularly

That didn't go over well.

By Ed Mazza

Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to know how Halloween works. 

The whole point of trick-or-treating, of course, is that children get candy ― free ― from friendly neighbors. 

But in a tweet Tuesday, the eldest son of President Donald Trump indicated that he would take half of his daughter’s Halloween haul and give it away to teach her about socialism.

He wrote: 

The tweet quickly backfired, with more than 30,000 comments. Many of them looked a lot like these:

 

 

