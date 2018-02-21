Donald Trump Jr. Loves India's 'Poorest Of The Poor' Because They Smile

Donald Trump Jr. is catching heat on social media over a tone-deaf comment he made about India’s poorest citizens during his visit to the country to promote Trump-branded luxury real estate.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday said “the spirit of the Indian people” was unique to “other parts of the emerging world” because “you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face.”

"You go through a town.... you can see the poorest of the poor and there's still a smile on their face."



Donald Trump Jr. arrives in India on a week-long visit to help attract buyers for his family's luxury apartments. pic.twitter.com/wPHyBQpwi7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2018

“It’s a different spirit that you don’t see in other parts of the world, where people walk around so solemn,” said Trump Jr.

He claimed the “spirit” of India’s poor “really shines through” and speaks “to the future potential of what this country can do,” although he also acknowledged the “hardships” that many people face.

Trump Jr. is purportedly in India to promote Trump-branded luxury apartments.

He is scheduled to give a foreign policy speech alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The address has provoked anger in the U.S. because Trump Jr. is not officially part of his father’s administration.

It was his comments about India’s poorest citizens, however, that set Twitter alight. Here are some of the responses:

Donald Trump Jr. praised the “poorest of poor” while in India because they “smile." pic.twitter.com/Fti9VrpCek — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 21, 2018

Boy, this apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree does it? Just as ignorant as his father. They think by using the poor as an example they are doing us a favor. #DonJrIsAnIdiot — Darren (@photoguydarren) February 20, 2018

Dumb of the Dumb & Dumber duo is talking again. Someone help us — Geia Maye (@Geia2015) February 21, 2018

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr ..stop mocking the poor..n build a #TrumpTower for them for free...if u really care!!😑 — Agniv Datta (@neocool14) February 21, 2018