Donald Trump Jr. Loves India's 'Poorest Of The Poor' Because They Smile

Donald Trump Jr. is catching heat on social media over a tone-deaf comment he made about India’s poorest citizens during his visit to the country to promote Trump-branded luxury real estate.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday said “the spirit of the Indian people” was unique to “other parts of the emerging world” because “you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face.”
“It’s a different spirit that you don’t see in other parts of the world, where people walk around so solemn,” said Trump Jr.
He claimed the “spirit” of India’s poor “really shines through” and speaks “to the future potential of what this country can do,” although he also acknowledged the “hardships” that many people face.
Trump Jr. is purportedly in India to promote Trump-branded luxury apartments.
He is scheduled to give a foreign policy speech alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The address has provoked anger in the U.S. because Trump Jr. is not officially part of his father’s administration.
It was his comments about India’s poorest citizens, however, that set Twitter alight. Here are some of the responses: