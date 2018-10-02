Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out At Jeffrey Toobin; Twitter Users Lash Back

Donald Trump Jr. is lashing out at Jeffrey Toobin after the CNN legal analyst called comments the president’s son made about the plight of white males “such garbage.”

On Monday, Trump said that he’s more afraid for his sons right now than for his daughters.

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. When I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” Trump told DailyMailTV. “People who are real victims of these things,” he added, are diminished “when it is so obviously political in cases like this.”

Toobin wasn’t impressed and mocked Trump mercilessly on Monday.

“Every night I cry myself to sleep over the fate of white men in America. White men have no power, white men — I mean, it’s such garbage,” Toobin said, pointing out his belief that “if you sexually assault someone in high school, your life should be ruined.”

He added, “All this whining about the poor plight of white men is ridiculous.”

That last comment got one white guy whining: Trump.

He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “It’s scumbags like @JeffreyToobin, who don’t believe in the presumption of innocence that cause me to worry for my sons.”

What's actual garbage is a partisan liberal hack who masquerades as a journalist on @CNN, attacking me for loving & caring about all my children.



It’s scumbags like @JeffreyToobin, who don't believe in the presumption of innocence that cause me to worry for my sons. https://t.co/wgeFtuNWpt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2018

Many Twitter users weren’t impressed by Trump’s petulant tweet and pointed out the hypocrisy.

You once suggested in a 2013 interview on the “Opie and Anthony Show”, that women who can’t handle workplace sexual harassment should become kindergarten teachers. Perhaps you should teach your sons to not sexually assault women, like your dad did. #truth #cnn💕 — kathy (@1proudliberal) October 2, 2018

Maybe teaching your sons to actually respect is a great place to start! Otherwise if the shoe fits wear it! Seems like @JeffreyToobin got it right & touched a nerve! Respect for women would actually start with respecting their mother! Repeating the mistakes of your own father! — cindy (@cindygold298) October 2, 2018

Does “Lock her up” sound like presumption of innocence? Doesn’t everyone deserve that? — Cindy B 🐞 (@Cjbaum0317) October 2, 2018

Didn't your father post an ad in the NT Times saying the Central Park 5 were guilty without knowing the facts and it turned out they were all innocent? 😂 — Bobby 🎸♑ (@bnd5ever) October 2, 2018

He doesn’t care that you’re worried about your sons, he cares that you worry about them more than you worry about your daughters. Thinking that they are in more danger, is the very definition of fucking stupid. You’re an idiot, and you prove it every day. — WTF is wrong with people? (@cmckenzie0762) October 2, 2018

And what of your girls? Are you at all concerned they may encounter someone who does to them what BK is accused of? Or just worried about the boys being held accountable for their behaviors? I know you trumps aren't big on accountability... — CrazyCrow (@crazy_crow13) October 2, 2018