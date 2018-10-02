Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out At Jeffrey Toobin; Twitter Users Lash Back

Donald Trump Jr. is lashing out at Jeffrey Toobin after the CNN legal analyst called comments the president’s son made about the plight of white males “such garbage.”
On Monday, Trump said that he’s more afraid for his sons right now than for his daughters.
“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. When I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” Trump told DailyMailTV. “People who are real victims of these things,” he added, are diminished “when it is so obviously political in cases like this.”
Toobin wasn’t impressed and mocked Trump mercilessly on Monday.
“Every night I cry myself to sleep over the fate of white men in America. White men have no power, white men — I mean, it’s such garbage,” Toobin said, pointing out his belief that “if you sexually assault someone in high school, your life should be ruined.”
He added, “All this whining about the poor plight of white men is ridiculous.”
That last comment got one white guy whining: Trump.
He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “It’s scumbags like @JeffreyToobin, who don’t believe in the presumption of innocence that cause me to worry for my sons.”
Many Twitter users weren’t impressed by Trump’s petulant tweet and pointed out the hypocrisy.