Donald Trump Jr. went after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on social media over the weekend. It didn’t go very well.

The son of President Donald Trump asked Kimmel what he thought of the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein:

Kimmel replied:

You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Trump Jr. then tried to turn it around on Kimmel:

Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You're probably due for a change if only for a moment or two. https://t.co/hoEbRApHeT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2017

On the anniversary of the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes in which his father bragged, among other things, that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything... grab ’em by the pussy,” Trump Jr.’s goading just didn’t work. Kimmel fired back:

great - in the meantime, enjoy this! https://t.co/kQsBAioFwh — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017