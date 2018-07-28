Donald Trump Jr. And Robert Mueller's Close Airport Encounter Is Now A Meme

Donald Trump Jr. was captured on camera waiting for a flight near the same airport gate as special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday, and tweeters had a field day.

Spotted: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. both waiting for their flights this morning at the 35X gate at DCA. And yes, there is a photo. https://t.co/gKUSO7QhOU pic.twitter.com/tvcoyLMnDW — POLITICO (@politico) July 27, 2018

POLITICO shared the above snap of President Donald Trump’s eldest son standing and talking on a cell phone at Gate 35X of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, just yards away from the man who is probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Trump Jr. confirmed to the Daily Mail it was himself in the photograph but said he “didn’t notice” Mueller nearby. Mueller’s office, meanwhile, confirmed to ABC News he was in the shot but was “not aware” of Trump Jr. and had “no interaction with him.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t stop tweeters ― including the team from”The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” ― from bringing the gags:

Jr talking into his cell phone with no call to feel less awkward https://t.co/lteNX0MJUE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 27, 2018

Weird, usually the only place Don Jr. sees Mueller is his nightmares. https://t.co/LjA7BLz5iF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 27, 2018

we live in a simulation.

we all died some years ago and our souls are inside a simulation that is running out of ram and constantly glitching. this is one of those glitches. why? because otherwise this would be a real thing that happened.



and that's impossible. https://t.co/F8eXRGyYms — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 27, 2018

This picture of Mueller and Trump Jr. from @politico captures (1) how I wish I would dress at the airport (Mueller) and (2) how I actually end up dressing at the airport (Trump Jr.). pic.twitter.com/JIJuPxfmq0 — Danny Cevallos (@CevallosLaw) July 27, 2018

Even the special counsel is entitled to a summer Friday https://t.co/SidDts84Y8 — Tim Perone (@timperone) July 27, 2018

Looks like another Craigslist Missed Connections story. https://t.co/H85yc2XB32 — Bros4America (@Bros4America) July 27, 2018

This is like when you see an ex on the subway. https://t.co/KIVJ1sYr82 — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) July 27, 2018

Mueller must be in group B. https://t.co/fTg8fUWlbp — Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) July 27, 2018

And Mueller is reading the NYT crossword puzzle and solving it all, without a pencil. — Chris Morris (@camorris) July 27, 2018

Have we finally achieved Gategate? https://t.co/DZoDUEs3YA — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) July 27, 2018

Who gets the arm rest? https://t.co/fYPDUjBnXj — WillAtWork (@WillAtWork) July 27, 2018