Donald Trump Jr. Says Brett Kavanaugh Hearing Has Him Fearing For His Sons

Trump Jr., who has five children, talked to the outlet alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle during a campaign swing to support Montana Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News co-host and ex-prosecutor, said she supports investigating allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women when he was in high school and college.

“I think it’s important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out,” said Guilfoyle.

“It’s very tough 35 years later, but it doesn’t mean it should be ignored,” she added. “But, people need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well and what motivations people may have.”

Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, telling how Kavanaugh forced himself on her when they were high school students. She recalled the laughter from Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge that she’ll never forget. Two other women ― Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick ― also have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh.

Trump Jr. attacked Blasey last week in a tweet that questioned her statement that she had anxiety over air travel. Others on Twitter immediately condemned his insensitivity.