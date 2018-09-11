POLITICS
09/11/2018 03:56 am ET

Donald Trump Jr. Jumps Into Gator-Infested Swamp For A Bet, Fails To Drain It

Donald Trump's son said "a good sum" prompted him to swim in the Broussard, Louisiana, bayou.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump may repeatedly claim that he’s keen to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C. But his eldest son just seemed contented to swim in an allegedly gator-infested one in Broussard, Louisiana, last weekend.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr., claimed he jumped into the murky watered bayou as part of a bet, which involved “a good sum” of cash:

The previous day, Trump Jr. shared this photograph of himself and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual gator hunt:

Inevitably, Trump. Jr’s swamp swim post sparked a plethora of amusing responses on Twitter:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jr Drain The Swamp
Donald Trump Jr. Jumps Into Gator-Infested Swamp For A Bet, Fails To Drain It
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.