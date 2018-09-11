Donald Trump Jr. Jumps Into Gator-Infested Swamp For A Bet, Fails To Drain It

President Donald Trump may repeatedly claim that he’s keen to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C. But his eldest son just seemed contented to swim in an allegedly gator-infested one in Broussard, Louisiana, last weekend.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr., claimed he jumped into the murky watered bayou as part of a bet, which involved “a good sum” of cash:

The previous day, Trump Jr. shared this photograph of himself and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual gator hunt:

Inevitably, Trump. Jr’s swamp swim post sparked a plethora of amusing responses on Twitter:

Drain The Swamp pic.twitter.com/pranzQRmEw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 10, 2018

When you forget to drain the swamp and end up swimming in it instead — KidBehindaCamera (@Lyricoldrap) September 10, 2018

risking your life for no good reason in gator-infested waters to own the libs pic.twitter.com/54O2YAy52m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2018

gators and snakes won't touch him. professional courtesy — Vid Man (@VidMan9) September 10, 2018